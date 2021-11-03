SFR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Sandfire Resources’ September-quarter copper production met Morgan Stanley’s forecast but direct production costs (C1) proved a -16% miss as grades at DeGrussaa declined -14%.
Guidance for FY22 production is for 64,000-68,000 tonnes of contained copper, and at the upper end of 30,000-34,000oz of contained gold.
Overweight rating and $6.60 target price are maintained. Industry view: In-Line.
Sector: Materials.
Target price is $6.60.Current Price is $5.45. Difference: $1.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SFR meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).