BTH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Bigtincan Holdings’ 3Q cash flow was “strong” according to Morgan Stanley. Management reiterated guidance and noted a significantly more constructive environment for enterprise sale (versus the previous corresponding period).
Overweight rating retained as well as the $2.10 target price. Industry view: In-line
Sector: Software & Services.
Target price is $2.10.Current Price is $1.22. Difference: $0.88 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BTH meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).