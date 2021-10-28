Broker News

October 28, 2021

BTH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Bigtincan Holdings’ 3Q cash flow was “strong” according to Morgan Stanley. Management reiterated guidance and noted a significantly more constructive environment for enterprise sale (versus the previous corresponding period).

Overweight rating retained as well as the $2.10 target price. Industry view: In-line

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $2.10.Current Price is $1.22. Difference: $0.88 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BTH meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

