Broker News

October 27, 2021

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley updates its FY22 catastrophe costs for Suncorp ((SUN)) in an insurance sector review and finds the insurer ahead of budget.

Given the forecast La Nina summer, the broker expects Suncorp and IAG ((IAG)) will exceed budgets and that earnings uncertainty could raise the cost of capital (the broker finds IAG particularly vulnerable in this respect), and the price of IAG’s and QBE’s January reinsurance renewals.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $14.00.Current Price is $12.06. Difference: $1.94 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QBE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

