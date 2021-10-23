Broker News

October 23, 2021

ORA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After Orora’s FY21 trading update, Morgan Stanley determines the business is tracking in line with its expectations. The announcement of a $150m on-market buyback is also considered a positive.

Due to chinese wine tarrifs, first half Australasia earnings (EBIT) are expected to decline though should return to growth in the second half, assures the analyst. North American earnings areexpected to grow in FY22.

Target price steady at $3.50. Equal-weight rating retained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $3.50.Current Price is $3.26. Difference: $0.24 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORA meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PPT – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

29M – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ILU – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

ALX – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add