BoQ Bounces Back with Strong Result

The Bank of Queensland has lifted final and full year dividends after reporting an 83% jump in cash earnings for the 2020-21 year as it and its customers recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

The Brisbane-based bank said it will pay shareholders a final dividend of 22 cents per share, making 39 cents for the year after the cautious 17 cents a share in the first half.

That is up on the 12 cents a share paid in late 2020 for 2019-20, but still down on the 65 cents a share paid in 2018-19.

The bank posted an 83% rise in full-year cash earnings of $412 million for the 12 months to August 31, and statutory profits jumped 221% to $369 million in the same period.

In Wednesday’s statement, CEO George Frazis said “COVID-19 has made this another challenging year. The lower unemployment rate is a sign that economic conditions improved for the nation and we are well positioned to capitalise on greater consumer and business confidence from the vaccine rollout.

“We continue to execute on our strategy, the digital transformation and the ME Bank integration. We improved the digital experience for our customers as we delivered the first phase of the retail digital bank.

“We have achieved this during a period marked by uncertainty, and also in a year where we executed the transformative acquisition of ME Bank.

“This transaction delivers further scale in retail, enhances our portfolio diversification, and we have accelerated capturing synergies from the integration.”

“We have the capital strength to support our business growth and transformation and our asset quality remains sound with prudent collective provisioning levels.

“We remain firmly focused on executing on our strategy to transform BOQ into a digital bank with a personal touch to create a compelling proposition for our shareholders, customers, people and the community,” he said.