BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley previews the second half result due on Wednesday, October 13. The analyst will be focusing upon second half margins and costs, FY22 guidance and any updates relating to the ME Bank integration.
Overall, the broker sees upside risks to its forecasts, which are currently for around 4.5% half-on-half loan growth, a circa -2bps margin decline and around 3.5% year-on-year expense growth. Also, a second half collective provision release of circa $76m is expected.
Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating and $10.50 target price. Industry view: In-line.
Sector: Banks.
Target price is $10.50.Current Price is $9.50. Difference: $1.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BOQ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).