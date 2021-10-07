BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

After an AGM trading update, Morgan Stanley believes Baby Bunting delivered on positive surprises for all four key metrics alluded to in its results preview. This included an increase in comparatives for the second seven week period after June 30.

Also, online sales and the gross margin lifted, along with an increase to store roll-out targets. Overweight. Target is $6.90. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $6.90.Current Price is $5.67. Difference: $1.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BBN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).