Broker News

October 7, 2021

BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After an AGM trading update, Morgan Stanley believes Baby Bunting delivered on positive surprises for all four key metrics alluded to in its results preview. This included an increase in comparatives for the second seven week period after June 30.

Also, online sales and the gross margin lifted, along with an increase to store roll-out targets. Overweight. Target is $6.90. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $6.90.Current Price is $5.67. Difference: $1.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BBN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

S32 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

MGX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add