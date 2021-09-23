Broker News

September 23, 2021

IAG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

While the extent of damage from Victoria’s quake won’t be known for some time, Morgan Stanley feels there has been a modest initial impact. Insurance Australia Group’s maximum event retention is $169m.

The broker retains its Equal-weight rating and $4.80 target price. Industry view: In-line. The analyst notes the BOM is predicting a 50% chance of a La Nina this summer, which may lead to more wet and wild weather.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $4.80.Current Price is $4.87. Difference: ($0.07) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IAG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

