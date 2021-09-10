Broker News

September 10, 2021

NVX – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans reports a strong rally from Novonix in the last month leading to the broker increasing the target price by 26%.

It is Morgans’ view that while the company looks promising, much of its future success is already reflected in the share price and the rating is therefore downgraded until further detail on the Samsung quality audit and gross margin expectations are confirmed.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy and the target price increases to $5.68 from $4.49.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $5.68.Current Price is $5.54. Difference: $0.14 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NVX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

COF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ALX – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

CCX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

BGL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

FMG – Citi rates the stock as Buy

MQG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold