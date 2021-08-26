Woolies Rewards Shareholders with Payout, Buyback

Shareholders in Woolworths, the country’s biggest retailer, have joined the ‘rivers of gold club’ that has already showered largesse on the likes of the Commonwealth Bank, Suncorp, the ANZ and NAB

Shareholders were told that they will get a $2 billion off market share buyback – not as big as the Commonwealth’s $6 billion or the NAB’s $2.5 billion, but larger than the ANZ’s $1.5 billion.

In addition to this buyback, Woolies shareholders will be paid a higher final and full year dividend after it emerged from the Covid ravaged 2020-19 financial year stronger than ever before.

The company told the market on Thursday it will pay a final dividend of 55 cents a share, up from 48 cents a year ago.

That took the total for the year to $1.08 a share, up from 96 cents previously.

The Group’s trading performance was strong with sales growth of 5.7% to more than $67 billion (including the de-merged Endeavour grog group). Group earnings before interest and tax up 13.7% to $3.66 billion and Group after tax net profit rising 22.9% on the prior year to $1.972 billion.

Woolworths CEO, Brad Banducci, said in a statement that “The Delta variant of COVID has seen the operating environment change rapidly in the last three months. We are working hard to protect our team and continuing to provide food and everyday needs for our customers and the communities which we serve.

“It has become clear that vaccination is key to the safety of our team and the easing of restrictions, and we are committed to supporting vaccination efforts across the broader community.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to our team as they continue to demonstrate care for each other and our customers, and acknowledge the Government and industry for their support as we work through these challenging times together.

“F21 was a significant year in the history of Woolworths Group and one we can look back on proudly. We farewelled our Endeavour Group colleagues at the end of June following a multi-year journey to separate the business. It was a bittersweet moment but we are confident it was the right decision to enhance value for our shareholders.” the CEO said.