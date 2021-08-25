Stokes Walks Away, Mission Accomplished

Kerry Stokes is retiring as the chairman of his majority-owned Seven Group Holdings after the company turned in a solid result for the year to June that also saw it cement control of Boral post balance date.

The company said Mr Stokes would retire from the board at November’s AGM a move that will mark a shifting of the guard at the company and in corporate Australia.

His son Ryan is currently CEO of the company.

Mr Stokes will remain a consultant for three years and will remain chairman of Seven West Media.

Current Seven Group director and former Southcorp and Coca-Cola Amatil boss Terry Davis will take over as chairman from Mr Stokes.

In prepared remarks, Mr Stokes said he was confident of Seven Group Holdings future.

“SGH shareholders has an exceptional Board of experienced directors, a talented, highly capable and hardworking management team and a strategic portfolio of businesses.”

Seven Group, which owns the Westrac and Coates equipment leasing businesses as well as a large stakes in Beach Energy, Boral and Seven West Media, posted a full-year net profit of $634 million.

Seven Group now has a 70% stake in Boral which reported solid results earlier this week but didn’t pay a final dividend despite raising billions of dollars from asset sales here and especially in the US where a further asset is about to be sold.

Seven Group will pay a final fully franked dividend of 23 cents a share, an increase of 10% on 2020. That makes a total for the year of 46 cents.

The higher profit was partly driven by the benefit from the reversal of last year’s near $100 million impairment of the value of its stake in Seven West Media.

Seven Group’s underlying earnings before interest and tax also rose during the period, up 7% to $792.1 million, on the back of strong performances in its Westrac and Coates equipment leasing businesses.

For that Seven Group and Stokes can thank the WA iron ore boom – Westrac has major customers with the mining giants for new machines and services.