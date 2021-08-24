Broker News

August 24, 2021

NHF – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

FY21 results were in line with Morgan Stanley’s estimates. The company will return $15m to customers through a premium discount over the December quarter. Policyholder growth of 2-3% is expected in FY22.

Equal-weight rating. Target is raised to $6.75 from $6.05. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $6.75.Current Price is $6.62. Difference: $0.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NHF meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

