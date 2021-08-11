Broker News

August 11, 2021

NVX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Phillips 66, the major US refiner is buying around 78m of new shares at in Novonix at circa  $2.63 based on current spot exchange rates. The cash will help fund an increase in Novonix Anode Materials’ (NAM) production capacity as per the company’s three step growth plan.

Petroleum coke supplied by oil refineries is one of the key inputs for NAM. Morgans believes a supply agreement is likely which de-risks the company’s growth plans lifts its target price to $4.53 from $3.34, while retaing a Speculative Buy.

Novonix is an early stage company set to capture rapidly growing demand for battery materials and technology, according to the analyst. It is considered particularly well positioned in the US market to establish a domestic supply chain.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $4.53.Current Price is $3.49. Difference: $1.04 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NVX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SPK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ORA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WBC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TLS – UBS rates the stock as Neutral