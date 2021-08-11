CBA Announces Increased Div, $6bn Buyback

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has confirmed forecasts of a higher dividend and massive buyback after revealing a sharp improvement in earnings for the year to June 30.

The CBA will conduct a $6 billion buyback after reporting a near 20% jump in annual cash profit.

The Commonwealth joins Suncorp with $250 million, NAB, $2.5 billion and ANZ, $1.5 billion in announcing buybacks.

A total dividend of $3.50 a share will be paid after a final of $2 was declared.

A year ago the bank paid 98 cents a share as APRA kept the payout of banks and other financials low to preserve cash in the first waves of the pandemic.

Cash net profit after tax at the country’s biggest bank rose 19.8% to $8.65 billion in the year ended June 30. Statutory product rise by a similar amount to $8.843 billion.

“The continuing strength of our businesses, combined with a focus on customer needs, digital engagement and consistent operational excellence has contributed to a strong financial result this year,” CEO Matt Comyn said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Mr Comyn said the bank’s divestments (insurance, funds management, financial advice) had generated $6.2 billion in excess capital since 2018, and buying back its shares was the most efficient way to start returning to investors.

CBA’s profit rise was helped by a $554 million fall in its charges for impaired loans – a benefit that goes straight to the profit line.

The bank’s operating income from interest and fees rose 1.7% (held back by low interest rates on its flood of deposits), while its operating expenses were up 3.3%. Its net interest margin fell 4 points to $1.03.