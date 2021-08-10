360 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Results from a US peer that runs a similar fremium consumer-subscription model implies significant re-rating headroom for Life360 on further execution, believes Morgan Stanley.
The broker retains its Overweight rating and $9.80 target. Industry view is In-Line.
Sector: Software & Services.
Target price is $9.80.Current Price is $7.85. Difference: $1.95 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If 360 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).