Markets / Video

July 29, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX rebounds as tech leads gains

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The ASX 200 is climbing back above 7,400 at lunch as the index recoups some of yesterday’s losses. The tech sector is leading the charge higher while miners are also on the up. Financial and property stocks are among the under-performers so far.

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

New ASX Listing M3 Mining in Experienced Hands

Airlie Australian Share Fund Annual Fund Update

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 33

Nike – The Greek goddess of Victory (and Innovation!)

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WAM Leaders Entitlement Offer

Market Doesn’t Like Facebook Result