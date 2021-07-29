Lunch Report: ASX rebounds as tech leads gains

The ASX 200 is climbing back above 7,400 at lunch as the index recoups some of yesterday’s losses. The tech sector is leading the charge higher while miners are also on the up. Financial and property stocks are among the under-performers so far.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
