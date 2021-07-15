Markets / Video

July 15, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX flat after choppy start

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market is swinging between gains and losses to start Thursday as losses for energy & IT weigh against gains across materials & utilities. June unemployment also beat expectations with the unemployment rate falling to a decade low of 4.9%.

