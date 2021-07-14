Lunch Report: Market rising despite extended Sydney lockdown

Aussie shares rally despite news of an extension to Sydney’s lockdown. The ASX 200 is firmer as resources stocks along with utilities lead gains. BNPL stocks are among the biggest losers on news Apple is looking to start its own BNPL service.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
Aussie shares rally despite news of an extension to Sydney’s lockdown. The ASX 200 is firmer as resources stocks along with utilities lead gains. BNPL stocks are among the biggest losers on news Apple is looking to start its own BNPL service.