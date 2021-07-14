Markets / Video

July 14, 2021

Lunch Report: Market rising despite extended Sydney lockdown

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

Aussie shares rally despite news of an extension to Sydney’s lockdown. The ASX 200 is firmer as resources stocks along with utilities lead gains. BNPL stocks are among the biggest losers on news Apple is looking to start its own BNPL service.

