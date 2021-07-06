Markets / Video

July 6, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX firmer ahead of RBA meeting

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

Aussie shares are firmer for a third session in a row on Tuesday with the ASX 200 lifting ahead of the RBA July meeting. Gains are predominately among energy, materials and financials while health & communication stocks lag behind.

