Lunch Report: ASX firmer ahead of RBA meeting

Aussie shares are firmer for a third session in a row on Tuesday with the ASX 200 lifting ahead of the RBA July meeting. Gains are predominately among energy, materials and financials while health & communication stocks lag behind.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
