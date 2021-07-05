Lunch Report: ASX 200 a touch higher thanks to Sydney Airport shares

The Australian sharemarket is lifting slightly on Monday thanks mainly to surging Sydney Airport shares, which are jumping after receiving a $22bn takeover offer from a consortium. Miners, banks, retailers and telcos are mostly lower.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
