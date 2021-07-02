Lunch Report: ASX rising Friday but still faces weekly loss

The ASX 200 is rebounding at lunch on Friday from yesterday’s declines but is still on track for a second successive weekly fall. The energy sector is a standout so far today on a rally in oil prices while BNPL and mining stocks are weaker.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
