July 2, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX rising Friday but still faces weekly loss

By James Tao

The ASX 200 is rebounding at lunch on Friday from yesterday’s declines but is still on track for a second successive weekly fall. The energy sector is a standout so far today on a rally in oil prices while BNPL and mining stocks are weaker.

