Lunch Report: ASX 200 dips as banks weigh

The ASX 200 is off to a softer start to the new financial year, having rallied 24% in the past 12 months. Today banks are the major weight while retailers are also contributing to losses. Gold miners have been a standout early on.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
