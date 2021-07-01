Markets / Video

July 1, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX 200 dips as banks weigh

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The ASX 200 is off to a softer start to the new financial year, having rallied 24% in the past 12 months. Today banks are the major weight while retailers are also contributing to losses. Gold miners have been a standout early on.

