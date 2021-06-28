BLD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley commends Boral for its actions on the balance sheet and the sale of assets at attractive prices yet believes these are now reflected in the share price.

Boral has outperformed the ASX200 by 41% since January and the broker’s building materials coverage by 18%. Capital management is now factored in, the analysts suggest.

Following the US divestments Boral will be a mature, Australia-focus construction materials operator. From here transformation benefits should boost earnings but outside of this future growth is less obvious to the broker.

Rating is downgraded to Equal-weight from Overweight. Target is $7.60. Industry view is in-line.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $7.60.Current Price is $7.35. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BLD meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).