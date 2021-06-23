Lunch Report: ASX falls led by banks, energy & health

The Aussie market is giving back some of yesterday’s improvements at lunch with the ASX 200 weaker by roughly 0.5%. Losses are being led by financials, healthcare & energy while travel stocks fall as the Sydney COVID cluster grows.
