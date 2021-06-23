Markets / Video

June 23, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX falls led by banks, energy & health

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market is giving back some of yesterday’s improvements at lunch with the ASX 200 weaker by roughly 0.5%. Losses are being led by financials, healthcare & energy while travel stocks fall as the Sydney COVID cluster grows.

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

Cancer vaccines, streaming market share, and the $1bn crypto-trading startup

Stockland Reaffirms Payout Guidance

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 39

Morning Report: US sharemarkets advanced on Tuesday

Powell Comments Soothe Frazzled Nerves

Hocus Pocus, No More Vocus