Markets / Video

June 16, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX 200 extends winning run

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The ASX 200 continues to reach new heights with the index now topping 7,400pts for the first time ever. Broad improvements led by energy, financials, healthcare & consumer staples are offsetting losses for miners and tech stocks.

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: New highs for the ASX 200 but miners fall on China reports

Big Fundies See Inflation as Transitory, says BofA Survey

Morning Report: US sharemarkets traded lower on Tuesday

Gold Heats Up on Warming Inflation

Some Bits & Bobs from SGM, KED and ASB

Nuix Loses Yet Another Exec as CEO Departs