Lunch Report: ASX 200 extends winning run

The ASX 200 continues to reach new heights with the index now topping 7,400pts for the first time ever. Broad improvements led by energy, financials, healthcare & consumer staples are offsetting losses for miners and tech stocks.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
