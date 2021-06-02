SGP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley concludes Stockland generally re-rates and de-rates in line with the residential cycle. This comes after an in-house analysis of Sydney’s dwelling price movement versus Stockland’s price earnings multiple over a 20 year history.

As May’s residential data showed 2.97% growth for the month, it suggests to the broker continued support for the company’s multiple. Overweight rating. Target is $5. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $5.00.Current Price is $4.62. Difference: $0.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SGP meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).