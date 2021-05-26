Broker News

May 26, 2021

NEA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

The company has provided more clarity on the legal claim, noting that it centres around roof measurement techniques and several elements of the product are not subject to the claim.

Management has signalled that, beyond FY22, revenue and receipts growth will outpace costs growth. Overweight rating and $3.20 target retained. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $3.20.Current Price is $1.82. Difference: $1.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NEA meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

