ALD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

As part of a future energy and decarbonisation strategy, Ampol is exploring new technologies like Green Hydrogen that provide a pathway post-refining. Morgan Stanley views the various commitments and investments as a low-cost way to prepare for the energy transition.

Regarding electric vehicles, the broker estimates more cars will be charged at home, office or other locations. This could pull customers away from Ampol sites, which is considered a key medium-term uncertainty, and is likely to limit trading multiples.

The $31.70 target price and Overweight rating are unchanged. Industry view is Attractive.

