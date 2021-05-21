Broker News

May 21, 2021

ALD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

As part of a future energy and decarbonisation strategy, Ampol is exploring new technologies like Green Hydrogen that provide a pathway post-refining. Morgan Stanley views the various commitments and investments as a low-cost way to prepare for the energy transition.

Regarding electric vehicles, the broker estimates more cars will be charged at home, office or other locations. This could pull customers away from Ampol sites, which is considered a key medium-term uncertainty, and is likely to limit trading multiples.

The $31.70 target price and Overweight rating are unchanged. Industry view is Attractive.

Target price is $31.70.Current Price is $27.98. Difference: $3.72 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALD meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

