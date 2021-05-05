FLT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Led by lagging markets like the UK, Canada, India and Southeast Asia, the third quarter’s total transaction value was circa 16% of “normal” levels as compared to the first half’s 14%, according to Flight Centre’s latest update.

Flight Centre has guided to a second-half profit before loss of circa $247m, worse than Morgan Stan;ey’s prior estimated loss of around -$50m.

Post-Flight Centre’s update, Morgan Stanley finds the recovery profile of the company uncertain. While the equity value appears to be broadly in line with pre-covid levels, the broker notes there is considerable execution risk around better post-covid earnings.

Underweight with the target dropping to $16 from $17.50. Industry view: Attractive.

