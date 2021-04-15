Broker News

April 15, 2021

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Investors have signalled to Morgan Stanley they are unsure about AGL Energy’s D-merger proposal. The broker suspects the ‘new AGL ‘ re-rating and potential upside is the key opportunity.

The main challenges is the limited debt and equity appetite for ‘PrimeCo’ where the valuation will be sensitive to its high-carbon intensity along with long-term pool price forecasts.

In the shorter term, the terms of the offtake agreement between new AGL and PrimeCo is the main uncertainty in creating value because of PrimeCo’s high exposure to emissions and sensitivity to commodity prices without a customer hedge.

Underweight rating. Target is $9.28. Industry view: Cautious.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $9.28.Current Price is $9.41. Difference: ($0.13) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RRL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

GXY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Sell

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MX1 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform