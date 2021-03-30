VRT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Industry growth is better than Morgan Stanley anticipated and it is likely to be elevated across the balance of the second half FY21 at least. The broker has a preference for Monash IVF Group ((MVF)) in the sector on valuation grounds.

On a rolling 12 month basis, fresh cycles are up 10.3% versus a five year average up 2.2% and frozen cycles are up 8.9% versus a five year average up 4.5% showing demand remains elevated, explains the broker.

The Underweight rating and $5.05 target are retained. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $5.05.Current Price is $6.04. Difference: ($0.99) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VRT meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).