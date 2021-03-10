Broker News

March 10, 2021

TYR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley notes the volume of downloads in the company’s mobile app has increased recently, recovering to levels before the terminal outage. This also coincides with new merchant application growth.

The broker estimates the Tyro Payments app has a 30-40% penetration rate amongst its merchants. Hence, the weekly app download is considered a useful indicator of merchant acquisitions and this is critical to the broker’s thesis.

Overweight rating. Target price is $4.10. Industry view is Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $4.10.Current Price is $3.19. Difference: $0.91 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TYR meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

