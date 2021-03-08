SGP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

With a 2.1% rise in February, Morgan Stanley notes dwelling values showed the highest month-on-month price growth since 2003 across Australia. This has sparked concerns that regulators may introduce some measures to cool off dwelling values and credit growth.

The broker thinks any intervention will be unlikely and believes the near-term tightening is less of a risk, because house prices have only been rising for 5 months and a large portion of market activity is driven by first home buyers, seen to be a lower-risk segment.

Morgan Stanley’s investment thesis on Stockland is based on residential tailwinds with sales volumes likely to remain at 20-30% above pre-covid levels and a solid performance in the retail portfolio.

Overweight rating. Target is $4.90. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $4.90.Current Price is $4.53. Difference: $0.37 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SGP meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).