CGF – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Challenger is acquiring MyLife MyFinance bank to expand its retirement offering. Morgan Stanley believes this acquisition would lead to a more flexible model, stabilizing earnings and leading to higher distribution efficiencies.
Equal-weight. Target rises to $6.45 from $4.25. Industry view: In-line.
Sector: Diversified Financials.
Target price is $6.45.Current Price is $7.29. Difference: ($0.84) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGF meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).