Broker News

February 8, 2021

CGF – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Challenger is acquiring MyLife MyFinance bank to expand its retirement offering. Morgan Stanley believes this acquisition would lead to a more flexible model, stabilizing earnings and leading to higher distribution efficiencies.

Equal-weight. Target rises to $6.45 from $4.25. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $6.45.Current Price is $7.29. Difference: ($0.84) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGF meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NWS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

COF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Z1P – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

AGL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

WBC – Morgans rates the stock as Add