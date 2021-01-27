Shares / Video

January 27, 2021

Lake Resources Leading the Lithium Charge

After presenting at last week’s Share Cafe Hidden Gems webinar series, Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) announced a heavily over-subscribed $20m institutional placement. Following this news the company attracted enormous interest in the United Sates via its newly listed security (OTC: LLLKKF). Last week alone the share price rose over 100%, driven by strong volume in the United States. This in turn has supported the strong rise in the ASX listing.

In this video with Lake CEO Steve Promnitz we discuss the road forward for the company and the electric vehicle battery chain.

Lake is focused on increasing shareholder value primarily through the development of clean, high purity, responsibly sourced lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, together with its other lithium projects in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina.

