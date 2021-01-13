Broker News

January 13, 2021

NVX – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans has pulled back its rating for Novonix to Hold from Speculative Buy. The target price has remained unchanged at $1.33.

The downgrade comes in response to a sharp rally in the share price, which the analysts believe is due to optimism towards EVs and new batteries following the election of Joe Biden as president of the US.

Earnings estimates have been reduced due to delays to the company’s contract with Samsung. While the company offers high growth potential, stockbroker Morgans points to some uncertainty given it’s still in the early stages of development.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.33.Current Price is $1.69. Difference: ($0.36) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NVX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ARB – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

QBE – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight