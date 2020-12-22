QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley was disappointed with the “pre-reported” 2020 adjusted cash loss of -US$780m and notes the 2021 investment outlook is subdued.

Upward momentum has continued in global insurance pricing and the broker expects this will continue into 2021. QBE, Morgan Stanley assesses, is leveraged to this thematic deriving around 70% of income from global premiums.

The combined operating ratio is forecast to improve to around 92.5% in 2022 from more than 106% in 2020.

Morgan Stanley retains an Overweight rating and reduces the target to $11.50 from $12.75. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $11.50.Current Price is $8.75. Difference: $2.75 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QBE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).