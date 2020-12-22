Broker News

December 22, 2020

CCX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

City Chic has acquired UK plus-size brand, Evans, for $41m. This includes the e-commerce and wholesale businesses.

Morgan Stanley believes the acquisition is strategically and financially sensible, providing expansion in the UK and a foothold to access the broader EU market. The company remains well-positioned for further M&A.

Overweight rating. Target is $3.55. Industry view is In-line.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $3.55.Current Price is $3.52. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CCX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

