Broker News

December 15, 2020

RRL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Approval for the Garden Well underground mine has occurred ahead of Morgan Stanley’s expectations. This is likely to add significant gold production to Duketon to the tune of 36,000ozpa.

Despite the high percentage of inferred resources in the mine plan, the broker believes geological confidence should increase with ongoing drilling and the project already justifies the low production expenditure.

Overweight rating. The target price is $5.45. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $5.45.Current Price is $3.75. Difference: $1.70 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RRL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OML – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight