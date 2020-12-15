RRL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Approval for the Garden Well underground mine has occurred ahead of Morgan Stanley’s expectations. This is likely to add significant gold production to Duketon to the tune of 36,000ozpa.

Despite the high percentage of inferred resources in the mine plan, the broker believes geological confidence should increase with ongoing drilling and the project already justifies the low production expenditure.

Overweight rating. The target price is $5.45. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $5.45.Current Price is $3.75. Difference: $1.70 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RRL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).