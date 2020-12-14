APE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Eagers Automotive has upgraded guidance to 2020 pre-tax profit of $195-205m, materially ahead of Morgan Stanley’s estimates.

While believing it somewhat premature to annualise the stellar 2020 second-half run rate, the broker still lifts 2021 estimates for pre-tax profit to $250m and 2022 to $282m.

Underpinning this is a stabilisation and improvement in the new vehicle sales trajectory and sustained new vehicle margins over the medium term.

The broker believes these tailwinds more than offset any headwinds from the normalising of used car pricing. Overweight rating reiterated. Target is raised to $17 from $16. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $17.00.Current Price is $13.53. Difference: $3.47 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).