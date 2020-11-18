ASX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

It is Morgan Stanley’s view that the technical glitch to trading recently has highlighted the risk of increased costs to ensure delivery of the CHESS distributed ledger replacement in April 2023.

Morgan Stanley envisages incremental upward pressure on expenditure to ensure stability of the trading systems. The broker calculates, if operating expenses rise 5%, this translates to a -3% headwind to FY21 earnings.

The broker also marks to market for lower interest rates and reduces earnings estimates by -4-5% in FY21-22. Underweight rating retained. Target is reduced to $67.90 from $70.00. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $67.90.Current Price is $80.25. Difference: ($12.35) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).