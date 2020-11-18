Broker News

November 18, 2020

ASX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

It is Morgan Stanley’s view that the technical glitch to trading recently has highlighted the risk of increased costs to ensure delivery of the CHESS distributed ledger replacement in April 2023.

Morgan Stanley envisages incremental upward pressure on expenditure to ensure stability of the trading systems. The broker calculates, if operating expenses rise 5%, this translates to a -3% headwind to FY21 earnings.

The broker also marks to market for lower interest rates and reduces earnings estimates by -4-5% in FY21-22. Underweight rating retained. Target is reduced to $67.90 from $70.00. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $67.90.Current Price is $80.25. Difference: ($12.35) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CAT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RHC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AGL – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral

CIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform