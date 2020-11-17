Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 34 Points

ASX200 up 34 points (0.5%) to 6518.

S+P has said Tesla will be added to the S+P500 on December 21. The stock is up nearly 10% in late trading since that announcement…

– Afterpay (-3%); AGM today………Will split its CEO/MD role with Nick Molnar going back to the US and Anthony Eisen to stay in Aust. Molnar will over the expansion into Canada and Europe. APT now has 11.2m active customers , up from 5.7m a year ago. Said October was a record month.

– ANZ (+2.7%); press speculation that ANZ will soon strike a deal with French payments co Worldline to take over the operations of its credit card payments infrastructure.

– ASX (-0.7%); is working…..!

– Centuria (TH); have paid $171m for three high quality cold storage industrial facilities and will do a capital raise of $125m.

– Energy/Oil; Black Gold/ Texas Tea higher on better demand. OSH +5% STO +4.3% WPL +4%

– Openpay (+3.7%); has signed partnerships with Kogan and BigCommerce. Had record daily sales during Click Frenzy.

– Pointsbet (-1%); has launched in Colorado and taken the first bet. Now has 5 operations in the US.

– Unbibail-Westfield (+16%); I don’t know why……..can anyone help?

……….and Nestle have settled on new names for some old lollies due to racial overtones. Red Skins will now be called Red Rippers and Chicos now Cheekies. Thankfully no change to Sunny Boys, Glugg, Razz, Frosty Fruits, Calippo’s, Buffalo Bill’s, Polly Waffle, Paddle Pops (banana please), or the Pine Lime Splice. Am I missing any?