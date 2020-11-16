Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 79 Points

ASX200 up 79 points (1.2%) to 6484.

As I write the market is not trading due to a technical fault at the ASX.

– Afterpay (-0.4%); ASIC have done a review of the Buy Now Pay Later industry.

– CSL (+1.8%); will spend $800m to build a new vaccine manufacturing plant in Melbourne. First production in 2026.

– Elders (+0.1%); AGM today.

– Macquarie (-0.5%); ex div 135c. Trading down 74c.

– Oz Minerals (+1.1%); will invest $47m to expand its Prominent Hill mine in southern Australia.

– Qantas (+1.6%); turns 100 years old today………….(still using some of the original hostesses. Can I say that?)

– Sky City (-4%); the CEO and CFO have both resigned.

– Suncorp (+1.1%); said it would raise provisions for potential claims against its business interruption policies, as it awaits an appeals court ruling on a test case brought by the Insurance Council of Australia.