Markets

November 16, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 79 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 79 points (1.2%) to 6484.

As I write the market is not trading due to a technical fault at the ASX.

– Afterpay (-0.4%); ASIC have done a review of the Buy Now Pay Later industry.
– CSL (+1.8%); will spend $800m to build a new vaccine manufacturing plant in Melbourne. First production in 2026.
– Elders (+0.1%); AGM today.
– Macquarie (-0.5%); ex div 135c. Trading down 74c.
– Oz Minerals (+1.1%); will invest $47m to expand its Prominent Hill mine in southern Australia.
– Qantas (+1.6%); turns 100 years old today………….(still using some of the original hostesses. Can I say that?)
– Sky City (-4%); the CEO and CFO have both resigned.
– Suncorp (+1.1%); said it would raise provisions for potential claims against its business interruption policies, as it awaits an appeals court ruling on a test case brought by the Insurance Council of Australia.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: ASX Paused Due To Tech Issues

AM Report: S&P 500 Surges To Record

Diary: G20, US Retail Sales, RBA Minutes

Oil Holds Gains Despite Weak Demand Outlook

Value Rotation Pushes Dow, S&P Higher As Nasdaq Slips

ASX Marches Higher On Telstra Split, Vaccine Hopes