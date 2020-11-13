Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 13 Points

ASX200 down 13 points (0.2%) to 6405
– Hearts and Minds (+1.8%); my insider tells me this weeks annual conference has been very positive.
– Jumbo Interactive (+7.5%); internet online lottery provider TMS Global Services , 100% owned by Jumbo, has signed an agreement with Lotterywest, the WA Govt-owned and operated lottery, to provide its online software platform and services for up to the next 10 years.
– Lovisa (+15%); has bought 6 retail entities of wholesaler Beeline which will add 80+ stores across 6 countries in Europe.
– Nextdc (-0.2%);AGM today. Said it is on track to deliver EBITDA growth of 20-24%.
– Ramsay Health (-2%); global operations showed mixed results in the 1Q as it balanced evidence of a recovery in Australia with disruptions from a second-wave coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
Number of Disney+ subscribers:
Oct 2020: 73.7m
Aug 2020: 60.5m
Jun 2020: 57.5m
May 2020: 54.5m
Apr 2020: 50.0m
Feb 2020: 28.6m
Nov 2019: 10.0m
Oct 2019: (pre-launch)