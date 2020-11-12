Broker News

November 12, 2020

WPL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley considers the risk/reward for Woodside Petroleum is improving, noting the company has presented a more confident view on Scarborough at its investor briefing.

Costs breakeven is near US$6.8/mmbtu and this could be lowered as the company is working on increasing upstream capacity.

One of the advantages of Scarborough, in the broker’s view, is that Woodside controls it and can use the balance sheet for funding.

Target is $21.20. Equal-weight rating retained. Industry view: Cautious.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $21.20.Current Price is $20.69. Difference: $0.51 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

