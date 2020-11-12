Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 1

ASX200 up 1 point to 6450.

Do you think retail spending is dead? Yesterday, during China’s “Singles Day” online sale there was turnover of $74.1bn………I don’t know if that is $A or $US. Doesn’t matter, you get the picture.

– Fortescue (-2.5%); at yesterday’s AGM Andrew Forrest said he wants to turn FMG into one of the biggest energy companies in the world, outlining ambitious plans to eventually produce 235 gigawatts of renewable energy, or five times the current capacity of Australia’s National Energy Market.

– Graincorp (+3.5%); forecast higher earnings in the current FY on an improved winter crop in Australia’s east coast.

– Hearts and Minds (+1.3%); its annual idea generating conference is on as I write.

– Medibank Private (+1.1%); has seen “strong growth” so far in FY21 and has updated guidance provided at its FY results in August, with plans to grow policyholders in FY21.

– National Aust Bank (-1.5%); ex div 30c. Trading down 34c.

– Nine Entertainment (+8%); said recent trading has been better than expected and that earnings are expected to rise some 30% in the 1H.

– Seven West (+8.3%); said cost savings implemented so far in FY21 have more than offset lower 1H advertising revenues. They said the free-to-air ad market had improved since August but that conditions remained volatile.

– Sonic Health (+1.1%); AGM today.

– Telstra (+4.8%); will be splitting into three separate entities ; InfraCo Fixed, holding its infrastructure assets, InfroCo Towers, covering its mobile towers and ServeCo which will look after customers and product development.

– Wesfarmers (+3.1%); said there was strong sales growth at its key Bunnings and Officeworks chains thanks to C19, but that performance was more subdued at its other retail businesses.

– Woolworths (+0.5%); has committed to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

– Xero (+3%); 1H net profit increased sharply as the cloud accounting firm managed to sustain customer growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

…….and tomorrow morning we have The Masters. (Or, as I call it, The Seniors Invitational Pro-Am. Long term readers of this jibber will know my thoughts. Less than 90 players this year, and some of them will only play 18 holes. Everyone loves the Masters and it is top of the golf Bucket List but should it be a Major in this format? Discuss ) For the record I have an interest on Adam Scott ($41) and Collin Morikawa ($34).