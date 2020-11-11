Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 78 Points

ASX200 up 78 points (1.2%) to 6418.

Lest We Forget.

– AusNet (+2.2%); 1H profit up 31% yoy. Beats market estimates.

– Blackrock Mining (+5.6%); its development partner, POSCO, has advised BKT that a graphite sample has met the requirement as being suitable for lithium-ion battery.

– Challenger (+0.3%); press speculation that KKR was looking to bid for CGF but has walked away.

– Commonwealth Bank (+2.5%); 1Q profit fell by 16% to $1.8bn but it had recorded growth in mortgages, business lending and deposits, which had helped to offset ongoing margin pressures from lower interest rates. Obviously a mountain of detail but the market seems to like it.

– Computershare (+3.5%); affirmed its FY guidance despite lowering its 2H expectations due to the impact of the extended moratorium on US mortgage foreclosures.

– Mesoblast (+4%); announced that the Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 infection had received a recommendation to continue from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.

– Newcrest (-1.8%); AGM today. No headlines as yet.

– Sky TV (+3.55); has raised its revenue and earnings guidance after a better than expected 1Q.

– Westpac (+0.3%); ex div 31c. Trading up 6c.

– Woodside (+2.9%); narrowed its annual production target and said it would seek a buyer for part of its stake in the Sangomar oil field development offshore Senegal.