November 10, 2020

WHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley is comfortable with Whitehaven Coal’s gearing. In FY21-23 some breaches of the internal debt targets are considered likely but gearing is expected to fall to 10% by FY25.

Positive free cash flow from FY22 is expected to increase available liquidity. The broker calculates thermal coal prices would need to be below US$58/t for negative free cash flow in FY22.

Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating with a target price of $1.30. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $1.30.Current Price is $1.08. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WHC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

