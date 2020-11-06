WEB – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Flight Centre’s AGM noted the company expects an earlier rebound in the corporate travel segment than in leisure.

Morgan Stanley prefers Corporate Travel Management over Webjet ((WEB)) since the broker considers the former’s pathway to profitability clearer than the latter.

Webjet’s online travel agency (OTA) business is lagging Corporate Travel’s Australia and New Zealand business. Also, Morgan Stanley notes Webjet is more reliant on vaccines and reopening of the international border.

Equal-weight with a target of $3.40. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Retailing.

