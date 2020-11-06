Broker News

November 6, 2020

WEB – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Flight Centre’s AGM noted the company expects an earlier rebound in the corporate travel segment than in leisure.

Morgan Stanley prefers Corporate Travel Management over Webjet ((WEB)) since the broker considers the former’s pathway to profitability clearer than the latter.

Webjet’s online travel agency (OTA) business is lagging Corporate Travel’s Australia and New Zealand business. Also, Morgan Stanley notes Webjet is more reliant on vaccines and reopening of the international border.

Equal-weight with a target of $3.40. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $3.40.Current Price is $4.17. Difference: ($0.77) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WEB meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FLT – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

CCP – Morgans rates the stock as Add

IFM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

TWE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

PPH – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CNU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral