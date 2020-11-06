Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 47 Points

President Trump is talking at a news conference as I write and so far he has said, um, nothing new. He hasn’t claimed victory or conceded defeat but he thinks the election is rigged, the Democrats are corrupt, etc. He thinks he will win but get ready for a lot of litigation. To me he looks very tired and a lot less orange than normal.

– Amcor (+4.8%); raised its earnings guidance and unveiled a US$150m share buyback following a strong performance in its 1Q.

– CSR (-3.1%); ex div 12.5c. Trading down 14c.

– James Hardie (+1.9%); AGM today.

– Macquarie (+2%); 1H profit fell by 32% mainly due to virus. No guidance was given but they remain “cautiously optimistic”.

– Magellan (+3.6%); Net inflows totalled $601m in October.

– Newscorp (+10%); subscriptions to WSJ grew 19% in 1Q while monthly use of Realtor.com grew 26%.

– OFX (+5%) / Wisetech (+3%); announced an alliance where OFX will become WTC’s provider for international payments.

– REA (+2%); Q revenue dropped and the co said there were strong levels of buyer enquiry amid low interest rates and healthy bank liquidity, but the outlook remains uncertain.

– Spark (+0.7%); AGM today.

– Vicinity (-1.6%); said it intends to pay a distribution to shareholders for its 1H, as rent collection improves in areas that haven’t faced second lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.